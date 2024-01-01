UN: Some 45000 Rohingya Muslims fled violence in Myanmar

Shafaqna English-The United Nations warned that escalating fighting in conflict-torn Myanmar’s Rakhine State had forced around 45,000 minority Rohingya to flee, amid allegations of killings and burnings of property.

Clashes have rocked Rakhine State since the Arakan Army (AA) rebels attacked forces of the ruling military government in November, ending a ceasefire that had largely held since a military coup in 2021. The fighting has caught in the middle the Muslim minority group, long considered outsiders by the majority Buddhist residents, either from the government or the rebel side.

The AA says it is fighting for more autonomy for the ethnic Rakhine population in the state, which is also home to an estimated 600,000 members of the persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority, who have chosen to remain in the country.

UN rights chief Volker Turk urges Bangladesh, other countries ‘to provide effective protection’ to the latest refugees.

Sources: Al Jazeera

