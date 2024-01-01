English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeaturedOther News

UN: Some 45000 Rohingya Muslims fled violence in Myanmar

0

Shafaqna English-The United Nations warned that escalating fighting in conflict-torn Myanmar’s Rakhine State had forced around 45,000 minority Rohingya to flee, amid allegations of killings and burnings of property.

Clashes have rocked Rakhine State since the Arakan Army (AA) rebels attacked forces of the ruling military government in November, ending a ceasefire that had largely held since a military coup in 2021. The fighting has caught in the middle the Muslim minority group, long considered outsiders by the majority Buddhist residents, either from the government or the rebel side.

The AA says it is fighting for more autonomy for the ethnic Rakhine population in the state, which is also home to an estimated 600,000 members of the persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority, who have chosen to remain in the country.

UN rights chief Volker Turk urges Bangladesh, other countries ‘to provide effective protection’ to the latest refugees.

Sources: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Myanmar: Rohingya Muslims face growing violence in Rakhine State

nasibeh yazdani

Myanmar: 150,000 Rohingya Muslims displaced following Buthidaung town seizure by rebels

nasibeh yazdani

UN’s Rights Chief ‘horrified’ by mass grave reports at Gaza hospitals

leila yazdani

UN’s Rights Chief: There is gaping hole in effective dialogue to end war in Sudan

leila yazdani

Sudan’s army blocked aid to Darfur

nasibeh yazdani

UN’s Rights Chief: UK’s Rwanda Asylum Bill undermines human rights

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.