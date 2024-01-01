International organizations: Restrictions on Afghan girls to Increase child marriages

Shafaqna English- Restrictions imposed on women and girls by Taliban will increase the number of child marriages among Afghan girls by 25%, International organizations reported.

UN Women, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) published a joint two-page brief summarizing the issues of Afghan women and their demands of the international community.

The brief said that the continuation of restrictions by the current Afghan government on women and girls will impact child marriages by an increase of 25%, increase early childbearing by 45%, increase the risk of maternal mortality by 50%, and the brief emphasized that currently 82% of Afghan women consider their mental health to be bad.

Sources: Tolo News

