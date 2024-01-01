English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

UN relief chief: Global outcry for immediate end to Rafah invasion grown too loud to ignore

0

Shafaqna English- The UN relief chief said that the global outcry against the offensive has “grown too loud to ignore.

Saying that the military operation in Rafah “has been a tragedy beyond words,” Martin Griffiths noted that the ground operation has forced more than 800,000 people to be displaced to areas “without adequate shelter, latrines and clean water.”

Griffiths wrote on X that the offensive in Rafah ended the flow of aid into southern parts of Gaza, crippling humanitarian operations to a breaking point.

He also noted that it halted food distributions and the supply of fuel for Gaza’s lifelines.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN rights expert calls for imposing sanctions on Israel

leila yazdani

ICJ Orders Israel To Stop Gaza Offensive

leila yazdani

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 40,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer Despite Israeli Restrictions

leila yazdani

New Arab: Palestinians in search of missing family members amid Gaza war

nafiseh yazdani

Poll: Two-thirds in USA worried political violence to follow election

leila yazdani

UNICEF: Lives of over 20 newborns at Al-Aqsa hospital are at risk

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.