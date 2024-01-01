UN relief chief: Global outcry for immediate end to Rafah invasion grown too loud to ignore

Shafaqna English- The UN relief chief said that the global outcry against the offensive has “grown too loud to ignore.

Saying that the military operation in Rafah “has been a tragedy beyond words,” Martin Griffiths noted that the ground operation has forced more than 800,000 people to be displaced to areas “without adequate shelter, latrines and clean water.”

Griffiths wrote on X that the offensive in Rafah ended the flow of aid into southern parts of Gaza, crippling humanitarian operations to a breaking point.

He also noted that it halted food distributions and the supply of fuel for Gaza’s lifelines.

