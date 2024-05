Shafaqna English- A video which purportedly shows an Israeli soldier throwing a Quran into a fire in Gaza City has sparked anger and condemnation from many online.

The video, which was shared by a Palestinian social media user based in Gaza on 21 May, was originally posted on the Instagram account of an Israeli soldier, it is reported.

The soldier is seen in uniform and carrying a gun and appears to throw the Islamic holy book onto the floor and into a fire.

Source: New Arab