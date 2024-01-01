Iraqi President meets Mokhber

IShafaqna English- Iran’s Acting President Mohammad Mokhber met with Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid and his accompanying delegation in Tehran.

Mokhber said that the Islamic Republic’s strategy towards Iraq will “continue with strength” as part of the late President Ebrahim Raisi’s policy of strengthening relations with neighboring countries.

Mokhber described the improvement of Iran’s relations with Islamic and neighboring countries as one of the most significant foreign policy achievements of late President Raisi, who was martyred after his helicopter crashed over mountainous terrain of Iran’s northwest on Sunday.

Source: IRNA