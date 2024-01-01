English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Iraqi President meets Mokhber

0

IShafaqna English- Iran’s Acting President Mohammad Mokhber met with Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid and his accompanying delegation in Tehran.

Mokhber said that the Islamic Republic’s strategy towards Iraq will “continue with strength” as part of the late President Ebrahim Raisi’s policy of strengthening relations with neighboring countries.

Mokhber described the improvement of Iran’s relations with Islamic and neighboring countries as one of the most significant foreign policy achievements of late President Raisi, who was martyred after his helicopter crashed over mountainous terrain of Iran’s northwest on Sunday.

Source: IRNA

Related posts

Iraqi President arrives in Tehran

leila yazdani

[Shafaqna Exclusive Photos] 3rd Najaf Al-Ashraf International Book Fair

parniani

Iraq: President receives Azerbaijani Minister

asadian

Iraqi President says his country most vulnerable against climate change

faati

Iraqi President: Over half a million displaced people living in precarious conditions

asadian

Iraq: President confirms a campaign to rehabilitate churches in Mosul

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.