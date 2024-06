Shafaqna English- Imam Jafar Sadiq (AS) said: ” He who strives to earn money for [ the comfort of ] his family is like one who fights in the way of Allah.”



Kafi tome 5, page 88

Selections from the sayings and preaching of Imam Jafar Sadig (AS)

