Shafaqna English- Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) said: ” The dearest deed on the earth with Allah is invocation, and the best worship is chasity. ”

Bihar Anwar, Volume 93, Page 295

Français:

Español:

Source: Bihar Anwar, Volume 93, Page 295



Selections from the sayings and preaching of Amir Al-Mu’minin ‘Ali Ibn Abi Talib

www.shafaqna.com