The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Animals”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Animals”.
Question & Answer
Question: Can I keep a cat, hamster, and rabbit in my house?
Answer: There is no problem in it,
Note: The body and the salive of the cat, rabbit, and hamster is ritually pure (Tahir), yet its urine, feaces, and blood are Najis
Related Fatwas
Question 1: If a dog licks my body or clothes, how should I purify it?
Answer: It is sufficient to wash it once. However, if the water is little, it is necessary to rid it of the water by wringing.
Question 2: Is it permissible to keep a dog as a pet in my house?
Answer: It is better not to, and its preferable to choose another animal as a pet, as a dog is ritually impure (Najis) according to Islamic law, and thus it would cause one to live with considerable difficulty. It’s also been mentioned that prayers in a place with a dog around is abominable (Makrooh).
Question 3: Does cat hair affect ones prayers?
Answer: If there is a few cat hairs (one to three) on a person’s body or cloth, his prayer is in order but if there are more than that, his prayer becomes void, as an obligatory precaution.
Shafaqna Directory