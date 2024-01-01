The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Animals”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Animals”.

Question & Answer

Question: Can I keep a cat, hamster, and rabbit in my house? Answer : There is no problem in it,

Note: The body and the salive of the cat, rabbit, and hamster is ritually pure (Tahir), yet its urine, feaces, and blood are Najis

Related Fatwas

Question 1: If a dog licks my body or clothes, how should I purify it? Answer : It is sufficient to wash it once. However, if the water is little, it is necessary to rid it of the water by wringing.

Question 2: Is it permissible to keep a dog as a pet in my house? Answer : It is better not to, and its preferable to choose another animal as a pet, as a dog is ritually impure (Najis) according to Islamic law, and thus it would cause one to live with considerable difficulty. It’s also been mentioned that prayers in a place with a dog around is abominable (Makrooh).