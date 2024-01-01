English
International Shia News Agency
World Bank: More than a quarter of Syrians live in extreme poverty

Shafaqna English- More than a quarter of Syrians live in extreme poverty, the World Bank reported Saturday.

The World Bank published two new reports on Syria, which found that “27 percent of Syrians – about 5.7 million individuals – live in extreme poverty”.

“Extreme poverty, while virtually non-existent before the conflict, affected more than one in four Syrians in 2022” and might have further deteriorated after a deadly earthquake last year, one of the reports said.

The quake killed about 6,000 people in the country.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

