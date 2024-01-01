Famine threatens Gaza again as dirty weapon

Shafaqna English- The specter of hunger hovers over the Gaza Strip, especially in Gaza City and its northern regions. After a limited and brief revival of the markets a few weeks ago, following the entry of quantities of food supplies, all of that has now come to an end.

Between the destruction caused by the occupation army and the self-imposed closure due to the lack of goods, the state of the markets and the shops that had remained steadfast has come to an end, after about 8 months of the Israeli war of extermination.

Since May 11, the occupation forces have continued to attack Jabalia and its refugee camp, and have forcibly displaced thousands of residents, while others have insisted on remaining despite the tight siege. In both cases, the residents face near-famine conditions, having lost everything and with no new aid reaching them.

Israeli aggression worsens waste crisis, threatens lives of Gazans

With the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza for the past eight months, which has caused widespread destruction of infrastructure and all relevant authorities in Gaza, especially those responsible for sanitation and sewage, the accumulation of waste in the streets and around displaced persons’ camps has become another disaster threatening the lives of Gaza’s residents.

Skin diseases, deadly gastrointestinal diseases such as diarrhea, hepatitis, and other effects of pollution and poor sanitation, along with foul odors and mosquitoes, are just a few of the consequences.

Extreme heat, add to suffering of Gaza people

With the rise of temperature and the advent of the summer season, new aspects of suffering arise in the Gaza Strip coupled with the ongoing Israeli genocide.

According to United Nations institutions, insects, rodents and stray animals have transmitted many diseases among the citizens.

According to the World Health Organization, vector-borne diseases account for more than 17% of all infectious diseases globally, and cause the death of more than 700,000 people annually around the world. These diseases can result from parasites, bacteria or viruses.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

