Afghanistan flash floods destroy 500 homes

Shafaqna English- Local officials in Baghlan and Badakhshan, Afghanistan said that as a result of  floods, 500 houses have been completely or partially destroyed.

Due to the recent floods in Baghlan and Badakhshan, 16 people, including women and children, lost their lives.

Local officials in these provinces say that as a result of these floods, 500 houses have been completely or partially destroyed.

According to local authorities, the floods have affected the districts of Doshi, Dand-e-Ghori, the city of Pul-e-Khumri, the village of Morchak in central Badakhshan, and several other districts in these provinces.

