Afghanistan flash floods destroy 500 homes

Local officials in Baghlan and Badakhshan, Afghanistan said that as a result of floods, 500 houses have been completely or partially destroyed.

Due to the recent floods in Baghlan and Badakhshan, 16 people, including women and children, lost their lives.

According to local authorities, the floods have affected the districts of Doshi, Dand-e-Ghori, the city of Pul-e-Khumri, the village of Morchak in central Badakhshan, and several other districts in these provinces.

