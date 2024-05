Shafaqna English- Islamic Lectures by Dr Shomali : Unschooled Prophet (Part 1), delivered by Sheikh Shomali, on 1st December 2023.

This series of two lectures are given as part of Hujjat Islamic Studies in Stanmore, based on the book The Unschooled Prophet (Piyambar-e Ummi) by the late Ayatullah Mutahhari.

English translation of the book can be found here: https://www.al-islam.org/unschooled-p…

A part of series: Islamic Lectures by Dr Shomali

