Some 365,000 pilgrims arrive in Medina ahead of Hajj 2024

Shafaqna English- Some 364,759 foreign pilgrims have arrived in Medina until Friday ahead of Hajj 2024.

Medina’s Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz International Airport was the main entry point for the arrivals, a Saudi newspaper reported without giving specific figures.

A total of 186,631 pilgrims have so far left Medina for Mecca for Hajj.

Occupancy rates at Medina hotels are currently estimated at 52 per cent of their overall capacity, the reported noted.

Around 3,344 pilgrims have benefitted from services at different health facilities in the first 10 days of the current Islamic lunar month of Dhul Qadah, which began on May 9.

More than 2 million Muslims from across the globe are expected to attend the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage in and around Mecca.

Source: Gulf News

