UK:Right-wing politician condemned for Anti-Muslim remarks

Shafaqna English- Controverisal right-wing figure Nigel Farage was condemned for Anti-Muslim remarks during an interview on Sky News.

The honorary president of the Reform UK party was being interviewed by the channel’s presenter Trevor Phillips, whom he told there is “a growing number of young people” in the UK who were “on the streets of London every Saturday” and “loathe much of what we stand for.”

When pressed by Phillips on whether he was referring to British Muslims, Farage said: “We are. I am afraid I found some of the recent surveys saying 46 percent of British Muslims support Hamas”.

Farage compared British Muslims to people of British-Caribbean origin, who he claimed had a shared herotage with the UK, and asked Phillips — whose parents moved to Britain as part of the Windrush generation from the West Indies — how many people in his community could not speak English.

Phillips replied: “We all speak English,” before adding that many British Muslims also spoke the language.

Councillor Jamal Chohan responded to Farage’s appearance on social media, labeling it as “pure Islamophobia” and criticizing Sky News for providing Farage a platform.

“This is pure Islamophobia and it is outrageous that Sky News continue to give Nigel Farage any platform to spread it – a man that has lost ALL SEVEN attempts at being a member of parliament. He misled the public on Brexit, and now he is misleading the public again by quoting a survey conducted by the Henry Jackson Society,” Chohan wrote on X.

The discussion comes against the backdrop of a surge in anti-Muslim hate incidents in the UK, as reported by Tell MAMA, an organization tracking anti-Muslim hate.

Their report indicates a record number of 2,010 hate incidents from October 7, 2023, to February 7, 2024, marking a 335-percent increase from the previous year.

Source: Arab News , IQNA

