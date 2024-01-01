English
Borrell: “Strong” Palestinian Authority is needed to bring peace in Middle East

Shafaqna English- A “strong” Palestinian Authority is needed to bring peace in the Middle East, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday just before going into the meeting with Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Mustafa .

“A functional Palestinian Authority is in Israel’s interest too, because in order to make peace, we need a strong Palestinian Authority, not a weaker one,” Borrell said.

Mustafa said Sunday’s meeting was “a very important opportunity” for the Palestinian Authority to outline its priorities and plans.

He said the “first priority” was ceasefire in Gaza.

He also called on international partners to press Israel to release Palestinian Authority funds so “we will be ready to reform our institutions… and hopefully together sustain our efforts towards statehood and peace for the region”.

Source:Barron’s

