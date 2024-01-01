The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Adhan and Iqamah”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Adhan and Iqamah”.

Question & Answer

Question: Is the recitation of Adhan and Iqama for daily prayers and other prayers compulsory (Wajib)? Answer : Adhan and Iqama for the daily obligatory prayers (i.e Fajr, Dhuhr, Asr, Maghreb and Isha), is recommended (Mustahab), however for the other obligatory and recommended prayers it is not been sanctioned in Islamic Law (they are not Mashru’).

Related Fatwas

Question 1: Is the third testimony a part of Adhan and Iqamah? Answer : Ash hadu anna Amiral Mu’minina ‘Aliyyan Waliyyullah ( I testify that the Commander of the faithful, Imam Ali (AS) is the vicegerent of Allah) is not a part of Adhan and Iqamah, but it is good to say it after reciting Ash hadu anna Muhammadan Rasulul lah with the intention (Niyyat) of Qurbat (seeking nearness to Allah).