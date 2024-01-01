English
Al Jadeed: Opposition of dual Shia parties in Lebanon to holding of Lebanese dialogue in Paris

Shafaqna English– The dual Shia parties in Lebanon, consisting of Amal and Hezbollah parties, opposed holding the dialogue meeting of the Lebanese parties in Paris.

According to Shafaqna, the dual Shia sources told Al Jadeed: French presidential envoy Jean Yves Le Drian to Lebanon will never be able to make progress on the issue of the presidency because his trip to Lebanon is performed under difficult conditions and in the shadow of military tensions.

These sources added: the idea of holding a Lebanese dialogue in Paris is violation of Nabih Berri’s initiative that is conformed to the approach of the French, with the exception of holding a dialogue in the House of Representatives and not in Paris.

