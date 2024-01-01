CNN: NASA launches tiny CubeSat to study Earth

Shafaqna Science- NASA has launched a satellites satellite to measure heat loss from the Arctic and Antarctica, according to CNN.

The satellites were launched on a Rocket Lab Electron rocket from Mahia, New Zealand, and were deployed at 4:35 a.m. ET.

According to NASA, the information will inform climate models and potentially lead to more accurate predictions of how the climate crisis will affect sea levels, weather, snow, and ice cover.

The mission, designated Polar Radiant Energy in the Far-InfraRed Experiment (PREFIRE), is aimed at elucidating the atmospheric processes of Earth and the role of various elements in the retention of heat within our planet.

NASA has posited that following the absorption of solar energy in the tropical regions, weather and ocean currents facilitate the transport of this heat towards the poles, where it radiates into space. Some of this heat has never been quantified.

The mission, as stated by NASA, is comprised of two CubeSats, each equipped with specialized miniature heat sensors. The second launch will be announced following the inaugural launch.

Following their deployment, both satellites will be placed in asynchronous near-polar orbits, traversing a specific area at different times, with a time difference of a few hours between them.

This methodology allows NASA to gather information about phenomena occurring on a short time scale, requiring consecutive monitoring. This includes the impact of cloud cover on the temperature of the Earth.

Source: CNN

www.shafaqna.com