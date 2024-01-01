Shafaqna English- Israeli forces have bombed a tent camp housing displaced people in a designated safe zone in Rafah, killing 40 Palestinians, including women and children, despite ICJ ruling that ordered Israel to halt its military operation in the southernmost part of the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s attack on Rafah tent camp has triggered international outcry, leading to calls for a ceasefire. Several countries and global organisations have condemned the Israeli air attack on tents housing displaced people in Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah that killed at least 40 Palestinians, including many children.

“The perpetration of this heinous massacre by the Israeli occupation forces is a challenge to all international legitimacy resolutions,” the Palestinian presidency said in a statement, accusing Israeli forces of “deliberately targeting” the tents of displaced people.

In a statement on X, the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said the images from Rafah are yet another testament that Gaza is “hell on earth”.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Israel must abide by the ICJ ruling to stop its offensive in Rafah as EU foreign ministers met their Arab counterparts in Brussels hours after Israel’s deadly attack on Rafah.

Qatar calls attack that killed at least 40 Palestinians a ‘grave violation of international laws’ and UN special rapporteur urges sanctions on Israel.

Egypt condemned the “deliberate bombardment”. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Israel to “implement the measures ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning an immediate cessation of military operations” in Rafah.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country would do “everything possible” to hold “barbaric” Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to account over the deadly strikes.

The bombing on Sunday has been widely condemned by the foreign ministers of three European countries, underscoring the urgency for a permanent ceasefire and a two-state solution.

Addressing a joint press conference in the Belgian capital Brussels on Monday, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide emphasised the “binding” nature of the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) ruling, which ordered Israel to halt its offensive in Rafah.

He stressed that continuing warfare in Rafah constitutes “a breach of international law,” highlighting the need for adherence to the ICJ’s “compulsory” measures.

Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin condemned the attack in Rafah, describing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as “barbaric” and urging Israel to cease its military assaults immediately.

“Could I say that, first of all, again, all of this was predicted. All UN agencies and humanitarian groups that I met predicted that any military operation in Rafah would have dire consequences for the population in Gaza. And that is exactly what is happening right now.”

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares also echoed these sentiments, criticising the lack of “diplomatic courtesy” shown by Israel in their recent actions against European diplomats.

He reaffirmed the need for an immediate “ceasefire” and stressed the importance of upholding “international law.”

Sources: ALJazeera, TRT World

www.shafaqna.com