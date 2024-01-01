USA plans to lift ban on sale of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia

Shafaqna English- The United States plans to lift its ban on selling offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia, potentially in the coming weeks, according to the Financial Times.

Washington has already signalled to Saudi Arabia that it was prepared to lift the ban, the newspaper reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Soon after taking office in 2021, Biden adopted a tougher stance over Saudi Arabia’s campaign against Houthis in Yemen, which has inflicted heavy civilian casualties, and over Riyadh’s human rights record, in particular the 2018 killing of Washington Post journalist and political opponent Jamal Khashoggi.

Saudi Arabia, the biggest US arms customer, has chafed under those restrictions, which froze the kind of weapons sales that previous US administrations had provided for decades.

Sources: New Arab

