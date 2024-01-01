The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s appreciation for efforts of Sheikh Mahdi al-Karbalai [Video]

Shafaqna English– The Grand Ayatollah Sistani praised the efforts of Hujjat al-Islam Wal-Muslimeen Sheikh Mahdi al-Karbalai.

According to Shafaqna, Hujjat al-Islam Wal-Muslimeen Sheikh Abdul Mahdi al-Karbalai, the sharia custodian of the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS), met the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, the Supreme Religious Authority of World’s Shia Muslims.

In this meeting, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani appreciated and praised the outstanding efforts of Sheikh al-Karbalai in different fields, especially provision of medical services for citizens.

Also, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani congratulated the inauguration of various projects in Basra province during the past days and thanked the custodian of the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) for that and wished him more success.

