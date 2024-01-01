English
International Shia News Agency
EDITOR'S CHOICEFeaturedShia islamShia Organizations

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s appreciation for efforts of Sheikh Mahdi al-Karbalai [Video]

0

Shafaqna English– The Grand Ayatollah Sistani praised the efforts of Hujjat al-Islam Wal-Muslimeen Sheikh Mahdi al-Karbalai.

According to Shafaqna, Hujjat al-Islam Wal-Muslimeen Sheikh Abdul Mahdi al-Karbalai, the sharia custodian of the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS), met the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, the Supreme Religious Authority of World’s Shia Muslims.

In this meeting, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani appreciated and praised the outstanding efforts of Sheikh al-Karbalai in different fields, especially provision of medical services for citizens.

Also, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani congratulated the inauguration of various projects in Basra province during the past days and thanked the custodian of the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) for that and wished him more success.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s message of condolences after helicopter crash of Iranian President and accompanying delegation

asadian

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s View on Nahjul-Balaghah

parniani

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s condolence message on demise of Ayatollah Mohsin Ali Najafi

asadian

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Message to 3rd International Conference of Islamic Schools

faati

KUNA: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani expresses condolences on demise of Kuwaiti Emir

anvari

Book: “Islamic Laws of Food and Drink” according to rulings of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.