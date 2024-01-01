China to host Arab leaders in Beijing

Shafaqna English- Xi Jinping to host Arab leaders at 10th ministerial conference of China-Arab States Cooperation Forum on Thursday”.

Four Arab leaders will pay state visits to Beijing to attend China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, an official statement said Monday.

China’s Foreign Ministry said Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Tunisian President Kais Saied, and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will attend the opening ceremony of the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum.

The leaders will arrive in Beijing from Tuesday and stay until Saturday.

The forum will be held on Thursday which will also be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Source: Anadolu Ajansi