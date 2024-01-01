France: International conference on ‘Islam, Freedom and Tolerance’ to be held in Paris

The Islam in 21st Century Society is organizing the conference on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 28-29, at the Arab World Foundation in Paris.

It will host some 20 experts, scholars, researchers and academic figures from around the world to discuss the status of Islam in the contemporary era.

There will be both Muslim and non-Muslim figures among the speakers, according to the organizers.

Enhancing Islam’s role in achieving peace, stability and welfare for different societies, especially Muslim minority communities, role of religious education in promoting tolerance, media and political challenges regarding Islam, and biases in Muslim-non-Muslim relations are among the themes of the conference.

The international event seeks to serve as a venue for holding talks on Islam in the contemporary world, promoting interfaith dialogue and finding new approaches to confronting extremism.

Source:IQNA