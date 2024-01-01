English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Saudi Arabia sets new guidelines for visiting Al Rawdah Al Sharif in Medina

0

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia has announced new guidelines for visiting Al Rawdah Al Sharif, located inside the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.

Visitors will now be permitted to spend only 10 minutes inside Al Rawdah Al Sharif, and each visitor can obtain a permit to visit just once per year.

The authority has also implemented a cancellation policy, urging permit holders to cancel their appointments well in advance if they are unable to attend. This policy is designed to allow other worshipers the opportunity to visit. Failure to cancel a permit will result in the inability to book another visit until a full year has passed.

Further, visitors must comply with specific entry instructions, which are provided upon obtaining a permit through the Nusuk application.

Source: Gulf News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

USA plans to lift ban on sale of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia

leila yazdani

365,000 pilgrims arrive in Medina ahead of Hajj 2024

nasibeh yazdani

RT: Military parade of female soldiers in Saudi Arabia [Video]

anvari

Saudi Arabia executed Shia young man on terrorism charges

nafiseh yazdani

[Video] Pilgrims at Masjid An-Nabawi in Medina

asadian

Saudi Arabia: Number of nurses up 23% during 7 years

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.