[Video] Relieving The Sufferings Of Others

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presented another part of: “Understanding Islam” on the topic of: “Relieving The Sufferings Of Others”, by Dr Chris Hewer.

Every human being has the high dignity of being the khalifa and the abd of God: the regent and the loving servant. To be the regent means to be the steward of the good things of God. To be the servant means to obey the commands of God. All that we possess is to be used according to God’s guidance for the benefit of humankind and in the service of God. Just as God has no favourites, all are sustained and guided, so the regent of God must practise sadaqa, which we can translate as “bearing one another’s burdens.”

Sadaqa emphasises human beings in need; not members of our families, peoples, nations or religions. Muslims have duties to all these but concern for human beings must not stop there. Islam is not a mutual welfare society that only takes care of its members. Prophet Muhammad tells us that someone who goes to bed with a full stomach knowing that his neighbour goes to bed hungry should no longer be called a Muslim. Similarly, it is reported that he always went to bed at night with empty pockets, having given away to those in need anything that he had been given during the day. He was noted for his visits to the sick and those in any kind of distress.

Working for the good of society

How is this principle of caring for other people to be put into a structure in Muslim society? Like in other societies, the welfare of people is cared for by a charitable trust, or in Arabic, a waqf. In Muslim societies, a waqf would be created to support an orphanage, library, hospital or place of learning. Often a particular family would establish a waqf and think of it as part of their family responsibility to keep that welfare organisation in funds and able to do its work.

Every human being has two angels assigned to them to record their good and bad deeds throughout their lives [Q. 82:10-12]. These records will be brought out on the Day of Judgement. When we are dead, there is nothing more that we can do to affect our records of good or bad deeds – except for three things. Upright children full of taqwa can be an on-going credit to us after we die. If we do something for education, as a teacher or through writing a book, the knowledge goes on working after we die. Finally, we can establish a charitable trust to go on doing good for later generations. Imagine creating a water supply for a village or building some houses for elderly people; those who use them in future generations will bless the name of the person who established the waqf.

The principle of sadaqa also applies to job and career selection; human beings should work in areas that take care of other people and not exploit them. This applies to business, in which those involved in food production, building, trading or service industries should seek the ethical dimension in what they do.

Muslims also are called to what would today be known as the caring professions: the various branches of medicine, caring for the young and elderly, and in social provision for those in need of support. There has always been an Islamic emphasis on education, whether in teaching, research, publication or the mass media.

Part of series: Understanding Islam by Dr Chris Hewer

