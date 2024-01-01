The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Buying & Selling”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Buying & Selling”.
Question & Answer
And if it means that the companies or agencies themselves sell the cars to customers, and in return the loan providing company gives the price of the cars to their manufacturers or agencies, and receives more money on installments from the customer, it is forbidden.
Related Fatwas
Question 1: What is your ruling on buying and playing lottery tickets and other such games of chance?
Question 2: What is the fatwa about selling meat of a dead animal to non-Muslims.
Question 3: I know there is a company which is helping Israel monthly. What is the fatwa about working in such a company and purchasing its products?
Question 4: Can a Muslim buy or sell wine or pork to non-Muslims? What is the fatwa on the income one gets by doing such a job?
Question 5: Is it permissible to buy a carving or statue of a human being or an animal, male or female, for decoration?
Question 6: Is it haram or makrooh (reprehensible) to work on Ashura, Tasooa, and the days of the martyrdom of the Ahlulbayt (as)?
- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s fatwas
- Religious questions and answers
- Shia answers
- Read more: Shafaqna Directory