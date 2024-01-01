English
International Shia News Agency
UNRWA: 1 M Palestinians flee Rafah in past three weeks

Shafaqna English- Around one million Palestinians have had to flee Rafah in the past three weeks, the United Nations Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) said today.

UNRWA stressed that the displacement from Rafah “happened with nowhere safe to go and amidst bombardments, lack of food and water, piles of waste and unsuitable living conditions.”

The agency emphasized that providing assistance and protection is becoming nearly “impossible”.

This comes as the Israeli occupation forces committed a new massacre against dozens of displaced persons by bombing their tents set up in UNRWA warehouses in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, an alleged safe zone on the evening of May 26.

Sources: Al Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

