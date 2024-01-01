Jordan’s FM: World is abandoning Syrian refugees

Shafaqna English- Before the EU-led donor conference took place over the 13-year-old war in Syria, Jordan’s FM said the international community is abandoning Syrian refugees as funding to support them in host countries dwindles.

The EU conference aimed to keep the war and support for millions of refugees on the agenda, but as the economic and social burden on neighbouring countries mounts, the bloc is divided and unable to find solutions, diplomats say.

Syria has become a forgotten crisis that nobody wants to stir amid Israel’s war on Gaza.

“We’re going to be sending a very clear message from Jordan as a host country that we feel that refugees are being abandoned,” Ayman Safadi told reporters on arrival in Brussels. “Host countries are being abandoned.”

Sources: New Arab

