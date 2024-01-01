English
International Shia News Agency
ALJazeera: Palestinians in Rafah face further danger as Israel hits city’s two hospitals

Shafaqna English- The Gaza Strip’s collapsing health system is under further strain after Israeli intensified bombing in Rafah’s Tal as-Sultan area and other parts of the enclave put two Hospital out of service

Israeli air raids put Kuwaiti Hospital out of service and trap medical staff and patients inside Indonesian Field Hospital.

The Indonesian Field Hospital is the latest medical facility in Rafah to be hit with the attack on Monday causing damage to the hospital’s upper floors.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com

