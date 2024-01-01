WHO chief: 2B people face hardship due to out-of-pocket health spending

Shafaqna English- 2 billion people face financial hardship due to out-of-pocket health spending, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the annual World Health Assembly (WHA) in the highlights of his annual report.

Only 585 million more people will be covered by essential health services without catastrophic health spending by 2025, putting the UN’s international public health organization only slightly more than halfway toward its goal of 1 billion.

“Although 30% of countries have made progress since 2000 on both service coverage and financial protection, at the global level, we’re going backwards on financial protection,” Tedros stated in his report at the WHA, which is normally held annually.

Sources: Yenişafak

