EU states officially recognize Palestinian state

Shafaqna English- Spain, Ireland, and Norway have officially recognized a Palestinian state in separate statements issued consecutively.

A Spanish government spokeswoman announced that Spain formally recognized a Palestinian state in a decision approved by its cabinet in parallel with similar moves by Ireland and Norway.

Pilar Alegria said the cabinet had “adopted an important decision to recognise a Palestinian state”, which had “one objective: to help Israelis and Palestinians achieve peace.”

Meanwhile, Ireland officially recognized the Palestinian state in Parliament, the government announced in a statement, defying “Israel”, which had condemned the plan.

“The Government recognises Palestine as a sovereign and independent state and agreed to establish full diplomatic relations between Dublin and Ramallah,” the statement read.

“An Ambassador of Ireland to the State of Palestine will be appointed along with a full Embassy of Ireland in Ramallah.”

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said the move was about keeping hope for “peace alive.

On its part, Norway hailed its recognition Tuesday of a Palestinian state as a “special day” for its relations with Palestinian authorities.

“Norway has been one of the most fervent defenders of a Palestinian state for more than 30 years,” Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said in a statement, adding, “The day that Norway officially recognises Palestine as a state is a special day for Norway-Palestine relations.”

Barth Eide also lamented “Israel’s” lack of “constructive commitment” to a Palestinian state.

Sources: Al Mayadeen

