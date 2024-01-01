English
International Shia News Agency
Report: Islamophobia, anti-Muslim hate incidents reach record in Austria

Shafaqna English- Austria recorded the highest number of incidents of Islamophobia last year since it began keeping records in 2015, according to a report released Monday.

The Documentation Centre on Islamophobia and Anti-Muslim Racism’s annual report was published on its website.

It said the number of reported cases has risen, especially since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7 last year.

More cases were recorded from October to December than in the first nine months of 2023.

The first place where more cases were reported from October was schools, the report said. In the education sector, anti-Muslim incidents were reported by parents, pupils and teachers.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

