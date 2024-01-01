Double standards in Olympics for conflicting stance on Russia-Israel

Shafaqna English- International Olympic Committee’s push against sanctioning Israel ‘places its selective morality on full display, academic and Olympics researcher Jules Boykoff said.

When Russia launched its “special military operation” in Ukraine, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) took all of four days to recommend a ban on athletes from Russia.

The IOC move was just as swift as the Western world’s vociferous condemnation of Russia, and also targeted Moscow’s key ally Belarus, advising international sports bodies and sports event organizers not to “invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions.”

The decision was taken with a “heavy heart” and aimed at protecting “the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants,” the IOC Executive Board said in a statement on Feb. 28, 2022.

The IOC statement asserted that the “Olympic Movement is united in its mission to contribute to peace through sport” and “committed to fair competitions for everybody without any discrimination.”

That was the first step in the IOC’s sanctions on Russian and Belarusian athletes, which has since barred them from competing in the Olympics under their countries’ flags, instead designating them as neutral and independent contestants – first for the 2022 Winter Olympics and now for the Summer Games starting in Paris this July.

Given the strong sense of justice and peace the IOC professed in its statement about Russia and Belarus, many around the world are now asking what it plans to do about Israel, which has killed nearly 36,000 Palestinians as it wages a catastrophically deadly war on Gaza.

