Saudi Arabia: Health awareness campaign educates Hajj pilgrims

Shafaqna English- A health awareness campaign in several languages has been launched by the Medina Health Cluster for Hajj pilgrims.

The campaign, being run in conjunction with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Medina Development Authority, started as the first group of pilgrims arrived in Medina earlier this month.

The initiative involves 97 smart display screens at locations including Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport, the Haramain High Speed Railway station, shuttle buses, pilgrim reception centers, malls and the health cluster’s facilities.

Source: Arab News

