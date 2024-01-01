The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Black Clothes”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Black Clothes”.

Answer : There is no problem in it.

Question: Is it permissible to drape a mosque with black cloths?

Answer : There is no problem in it, and it is not abominable (Makrooh )

Are girls and women allowed to wear black coat and scarf all year round, even when it’s not the months of Muharram & Safar?Is it Makrooh?