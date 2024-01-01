English
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Black Clothes”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Black Clothes”.

Question & Answer

Question: Is it permissible to drape a mosque with black cloths?

Answer: There is no problem in it.

Related Fatwas

Question 1: Are girls and women allowed to wear black coat and scarf all year round, even when it’s not the months of Muharram & Safar?
Is it Makrooh?

Answer: There is no problem in it, and it is not abominable (Makrooh )

Question 2: Is it permissible to wear black Ihram?

Answer: It is discouraged to wear Ihram in black cloths; as a matter of precaution, this color must be avoided and it is preferred that the Ihram be of white cloths.

Question 3: Following the death of a beloved, women wear black as a sign of grief, is this permissible?

Answer: There is no problem in it.

Question 4: Is it Makrooh to wear black on an ordinary day when it is not coinciding with the martyrdom of one the fourteen Infallibles?

Answer: It is not abominable (Makrooh )

