Sky News: Mosque domes in China replaced with Chinese-style roof

Shafaqna English-There is an express policy in Xi Jinping’s China that aims to “Sinicize” religion, to reduce its influence and make it more “Chinese” on the ancient Hui community of Chinese Muslims.

Sky News has spent months investigating the impact of that policy on the ancient Hui community of Chinese Muslims.

It reported that we have witnessed Widespread de-Islamification of buildings , the creep of Communist Party ideology into religious spaces, and gradual moves to restrict religious teaching, language and cultural practices.

Mosques have seen their domes removed, minarets changed and pagoda-style roofs added as the state has expanded its influence on worship.

It’s claimed that what is happening is a slow but concerted move to restrict the identity and practice of Islam in China.

Using satellite examination, government documents and on-the-ground reporting,Sky News analysed a total of 37 mosques and places of worship for Hui Muslims across Gansu and Ningxia provinces in central China and visited 26 sites in person.

It reported that we found 27 sites had domes or minarets removed or altered since 2015. Four sites had buildings partially or totally destroyed.

In total, 84% of the sites we analysed had experienced some form of de-Islamification or closure, it added.

Sky News said that in a simple mosque on Linxia’s outskirts, we meet a deputy imam who is softly spoken, shy and didn’t want to give his name.

“In our childhood, let me tell you, there were 200, 300 in one mosque. Now not even two or three.

“It is not a good feeling. The religion was living and now it’s like it’s dying.

Dr Theaker says there is a comparison between what is happening to the Hui and the plight of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, claiming it is “a more subtle version of what has happened there, in its goals and its implementation”.

