The News: “Devil’s Paradise” without running water is world’s highest living place

Shafaqna English- The Earth’s highest living point has no garbage disposal or sewage system and is not in the United States. Over 80 million people, primarily in South America, Central Asia, and East Africa, reside at least 8,202 feet (2,500 meters) above sea level, according to The News.

Two of the highest permanent communities, according to Live Science, are Wenquan in the Qinghai region of China, which is an astounding 15,980 feet (4,870 m) above sea level, and Korzok in India, which is around 15,000 feet (4,572 m) above sea level. However, one location stands above them all.

In the Peruvian Andes, a village known as “Devil’s Paradise” is located. This permanent settlement is the highest on Earth, with 50,000 residents living between 16,404 feet (5,000 m) and 17,388 feet (5,300 m) above sea level. It is officially known as La Rinconada.

The settlement of La Rinconada is situated in an environment that presents significant challenges to the inhabitants. The lack of infrastructure, including garbage disposal, sewage systems, and running water, is a significant concern. Food is imported from areas with lower altitudes, and the community did not have electricity until the 2000s.

Originally established over 60 years ago as a temporary mining hamlet, the town is well-known for its gold mining industry. Nevertheless, the inhabitants of La Rinconada must endure harsh conditions with an oxygen pressure that is up to half that of sea level. This is a consequence of their pursuit of gold.

