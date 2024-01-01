News24: The first flight carrying Syrian pilgrims landed in Saudi Arabia after 12 years

Shafaqna English– Today (Tuesday), the first plane carrying about two hundred Syrian pilgrims to the House of God arrived in Jeddah from Damascus after twelve-year halt.

According to Shafaqna, News24 wrote: this is the first flight carrying Syrian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia since twelve years ago.

Based on this report, this plane carried about two hundred Syrian pilgrims who arrived at Jeddah Airport from Damascus.

As soon as the Syrian pilgrims arrived at the House of God, the Saudi authorities ordered to provide the best services for the pilgrims.

The media director of the Ministry of Transport in Saudi Arabia said: this plane carried 270 Syrian pilgrims, and this is the first direct flight from Syria to Saudi Arabia that had been stopped since 2012.

It is noteworthy that last Sunday, Saudi Arabia appointed Faisal bin Saud al-Mujjafel as the country’s first ambassador to Syria after twelve years of breakup.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com