Turkish Minister of Health: Human dignity destroyed in Gaza

Shafaqna English– Fahrettin Koca, Minister of Health of Turkey, said: “Human dignity is destroyed in front of everyone’s eyes in the Gaza Strip that has been exposed to Israel’s devastating war for eight months.”

According to Shafaqna, quoted by Anadolu Agency, during a speech at the seventy-seventh World Health Assembly in Geneva, Koca added: “Human dignity is being destroyed in front of all of us in Gaza. How we as human beings are sleeping while children are killed?” He asserted: “Human rights discourses were only a dream for years and today the world has woken up to its painful reality.”

This Turkish official continued: “Countries claiming to be progressing are very backward in terms of human values. While children and babies were slaughtered via primitive methods, they preferred to maintain silence.”

By stating that the so-called advanced democracies have turned a deaf ear to voices of communities, Koca asserted: “What are we waiting for, everyone in this hall, all humanity, all of us accomplice with our silence. Humanity must put an end to bowing down to the powerful and defend its human dignity.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com