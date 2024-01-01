English
Algeria to propose UNSC resolution on end to Rafah ‘killing’

Shafaqna English- Algeria will present a draft UN resolution calling for an end to “the killing” in Rafah, as Israel intensifies its attacks in the densely populated area.

“Algeria will circulate this afternoon a draft resolution on Rafah. It will be a short text, a decisive text, to stop the killing in Rafah,” Algeria’s Ambassador to the UN, Amar Bendjama, told reporters after a Security Council meeting.

It is not immediately clear when the voting on the draft resolution will take place.

The draft resolution seen by Anadolu calls on Israel to “immediately halt its military offensive and any other action in Rafah.”

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı 

