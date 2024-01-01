CNN report: American-made ammunition were used in Israel’s deadly massacre in Rafah

Shafaqna English- Weapons made in the USA were used in Israel’s deadly massacre in Rafah on Sunday which killed 45 people, CNN has reported following an investigation.

CNN’s analysis indicated that tails of several US weaponry were visible following the deadly strike, after footage emerged online.

Among them was the GBU-39 small diameter bomb (SDB), a Boeing-manufactured high-precision munition “designed to attack strategically important point targets”.

Sunday’s massacre drew worldwide condemnation. The missiles targeted a tent for displaced people, with a fire caused by the ammunition spreading across the makeshift homes, burning people alive.

Horrifying images of charred, dismembered and beheaded children emerged on social media following the attack, prompting global outcry.