CNN report: American-made ammunition were used in Israel’s deadly massacre in Rafah

Shafaqna English-  Weapons made in the USA were used in Israel’s deadly massacre in Rafah on Sunday which killed 45 people, CNN has reported following an investigation.

CNN’s analysis indicated that tails of several US weaponry were visible following the deadly strike, after footage emerged online.

Among them was the GBU-39 small diameter bomb (SDB), a Boeing-manufactured high-precision munition “designed to attack strategically important point targets”.

Sunday’s massacre drew worldwide condemnation. The missiles targeted a tent for displaced people, with a fire caused by the ammunition spreading across the makeshift homes, burning people alive.

Horrifying images of charred, dismembered and beheaded children emerged on social media following the attack, prompting global outcry.

Hundreds gather in front of White House to protest Israel’s attack on Rafah

Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the White House in the US capital Tuesday to protest Israel’s attack over the weekend on a tent camp in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, calling on the US government to end funding of Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip.

Sources: New Arab, Anadolu Ajansı

