Canada: Muslims in Ottawa share what it’s like amid rise in hate-crimes

Shafaqna English-  Muslims in Ottawa say there is a lot of fear in the community amid the rise in hate-crimes.

But thanks to social media, they are able to combat most of that hate, and tell their own narrative.

Walking to his mosque in Ottawa’s Blossom Park neighbourhood for Friday prayer, Abdulla Al Aidie wears a traditional flowing garment called a thobe.

It’s something the 23-year-old Palestinian-Canadian is comfortable wearing in the southern part of the national capital he and other Muslims call home, he says.

Sources:  CBC

www.shafaqna.com

