Shafaq News: Yazidi Emir calls on Iraqi government to unearth mass grave in Tal Afar

Shafaqna English- Haider Tahseen Saeed, Emir of the Yazidis in Iraq and the world, called on the Iraqi government on Wednesday to unearth the mass grave of “Bir Alo Antar” in Tal Afar district.

In a statement released earlier today, the media office of the Yazidi Spiritual Council said that the Emir “called on the Iraqi government and the competent official institutions to pay more attention to opening the mass grave (Bir Alo Antar) in Tal Afar district.”

Saeed stressed, according to the statement, that “we are confident, according to the information available from the survivors, that hundreds of bodies of Yazidi victims are in this grave.”

He added that “the specialized committees must carefully take care of exhuming the bodies and expediting DNA tests to determine the fate of the kidnapped Yazidi men and women.”

