Afghanistan: Takhar province flood victims do not have access to healthcare services

Shafaqna English-Some Takhar province flood victims report an increase in diseases in the flooded areas following the disaster, exacerbated by the lack of health centers and access to healthcare services.

Flood victims assert that the Taliban have not taken any action to address their issues, and most health centers in Takhar districts have been destroyed. According to statements from the victims, health facilities in Chal, Namak Ab, Farkhar, Ishkamish, Kalafgan, and parts of Taloqan City have been completely demolished, leaving residents facing numerous challenges.

Kefayatullah, one of the flood victims in the Farkhar district, tells the Hasht-e Subh Daily that after the recent floods, his two daughters aged 10 and 3 have contracted measles and fever.

Sources: Hasht-e Subh

www.shafaqna.com