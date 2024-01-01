[Video] My Journey Of Being Unapologetically Faithful

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbate TV presented: Women’s View: Life Stories (Canada), Episode 15

Jamila Devji, originally from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, migrated to Canada with her family in the early 1980s, where she raised three children and became an integral part of the Toronto community. Despite facing numerous trials, including her husband’s life-altering workplace accident that left him with severe injuries, Jamila remained steadfast in her faith and commitment to her values. Drawing inspiration from the stories of strong women in Islamic history, she embraced her identity unapologetically, wearing her hijab proudly and striving to practice her faith in the best way possible. Jamila’s journey reflects resilience, faith, and a deep sense of purpose, as she navigated challenges with grace and determination.

Jamila’s impact on her community extended beyond her personal struggles. As a teacher in the madrasa system, she initiated a movement to promote modesty among students by introducing the hijab. Starting with simple head coverings, her efforts led to a cultural shift within the community, with young girls proudly embracing hijab and participating more actively in educational and social settings. Despite facing skepticism and resistance, Jamila’s persistence and faith-driven approach yielded tangible results, empowering women and fostering a sense of unity and identity within the community. Her decision to remarry later in life, despite initial hesitation and societal pressures, exemplifies her courage and trust in divine guidance, inspiring others to embrace life’s challenges with faith and resilience

