Reuters: Icelandic volcano erupts for fifth time since December

Shafaqna English- A volcano in southwestern Iceland sent red-hot lava shooting 50 meters into the air on Wednesday in its fifth eruption since December, shortly after an eight-week eruption on the same Reykjanes peninsula ended, according to Reuters.

Authorities had warned of the risk of renewed volcanic activity in the area south of the capital, Reykjavik, as studies showed that magma was accumulating underground.

“The lava fountains reach 50 meters (164 feet) high and the length of the fissure appears to be about 2.5 km and growing, Iceland’s Met Office said in a statement.

