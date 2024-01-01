English
International Shia News Agency
China calls for international peace conference at summit with Arab leaders

Shafaqna English- Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an international peace conference focused on the Israel-Hamas war and promised more humanitarian aid at summit with Arab leaders in Beijing.

“As war is raging causing tremendous suffering, justice can’t be absent and the two-state solution can’t be shaken,” Xi said in a speech opening the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum.
He called on Arab states to deepen cooperation in areas such as trade, clean energy, space exploration and health care.
The summit attended by heads of state from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Tunisia among others was set to focus on China’s expanding trade ties and on security concerns related to the Israel-Hamas war.

Sources: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

