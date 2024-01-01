New Arab: Israel faces prospect of being placed on UN “list of shame” for child rights abusers

Shafaqna English- Israel faces the prospect of being placed on a UN “list of shame” of states which kill children, The New Arab reported, citing the Hebrew Channel 13.

“A marathon of discussions are currently taking place in Israel ahead of a dramatic decision within days that will decide whether or not Israel will be listed on a blacklist of countries that kill children” the channel reported.

The report said that the Israeli army could likely be declared an entity that harms children and abuses their rights. This has caused “great concern” among senior officials as it comes amid growing worldwide outrage over Israel’s war on Gaza and could harm arms supplies to the country.

The UN secretary-general publishes an annual “list of shame” which contains serious abusers of children’s rights and is a designation that lasts four years.

