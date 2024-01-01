MEE: UK denies medical treatment to Gaza’s wounded children

Shafaqna English- UK denies medical treatment to critically injured children from Gaza.

A nine-year-old girl, whose home was bombed, suffers from broken bones along her right side and gaping open wounds down the left.

A four-week-old, shot in the head by a ME while breastfeeding at seven days old, now has daily seizures.

A 14-year-old, shot in the pelvis while trying to flee combat, has sustained internal damage to his organs.

These are three Palestinian children among thousands whom medical professionals and NGOs say need to be evacuated for specialist treatment, which is no longer available in Gaza’s devastated healthcare system.

The relative few who have been able to get out for treatment have ended up in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Italy, France, Malta and the United States, among other countries.

MEE understands that earlier this year senior Foreign Office officials suggested to aid workers that evacuations to the UK were unlikely and that the government could facilitate more field hospitals in Gaza or send more doctors instead.

The first UK-funded field hospital opened near Rafah in March, but it can only provide urgent care, not the ongoing or specialist treatment many children require.

British MPs and peers have pressed the government this month to reconsider its position.

Sources: Middle East Eye

