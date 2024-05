Shafaqna English- In UK, another land of freedom of expression, a like on a tweet that is critical of “Israel” deprives Faiza Shaheen of her election bid.

UK’s Labour has removed its candidate for the Chingford and Woodford Green seat only days after launching her general election campaign, provoking legal threats.

The party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) did not approve Faiza Shaheen after she reportedly liked a series of social media posts critical of “Israel”.

Sources: Al Mayadeen

